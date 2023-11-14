Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Sells 236 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $4,136,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 111,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,815,000 after buying an additional 24,957 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,293,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, SSI Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.8% in the second quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC now owns 215,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,818,000 after acquiring an additional 24,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEF stock opened at $91.13 on Tuesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.86 and a fifty-two week high of $100.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.56.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.249 per share. This represents a $2.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

