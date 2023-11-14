Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Sells 469 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 75.9% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 333.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 45.7% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BAC opened at $27.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $38.30. The firm has a market cap of $219.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.32 and its 200-day moving average is $28.57.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 26.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on BAC shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.43.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BAC

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.