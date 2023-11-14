Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Takes Position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZI. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 7,358,275.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,016,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016,893 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 71.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,874,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,253,000 after buying an additional 2,453,367 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 240.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,260,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,567,000 after buying an additional 2,301,800 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,294,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,385,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,469,000 after buying an additional 1,879,587 shares during the period. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

ZoomInfo Technologies Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:ZI opened at $12.55 on Tuesday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.36 and a 52 week high of $32.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 11,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $206,842.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 35,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,493.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ZI shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.65.

View Our Latest Report on ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.