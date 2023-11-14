Altus Group (AIF) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Altus Group (TSE: AIF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/13/2023 – Altus Group had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$70.00 to C$52.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/10/2023 – Altus Group was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a C$48.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$66.00.

11/10/2023 – Altus Group was downgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a C$50.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$65.00.

11/10/2023 – Altus Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$55.00 to C$52.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/10/2023 – Altus Group was downgraded by analysts at Eight Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a C$50.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$66.00.

11/10/2023 – Altus Group was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a C$53.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$68.00.

11/10/2023 – Altus Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$73.00 to C$63.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/10/2023 – Altus Group had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$58.00 to C$51.50.

11/10/2023 – Altus Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Cormark from C$66.00 to C$54.00.

11/9/2023 – Altus Group was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating.

Altus Group Price Performance

Shares of AIF stock opened at C$37.90 on Tuesday. Altus Group Limited has a 1-year low of C$35.29 and a 1-year high of C$61.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$48.91 and its 200 day moving average is C$46.85. The company has a market cap of C$1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 222.94, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.74, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Altus Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 352.94%.

Altus Group Limited provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE).It operates through Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals and Development Advisory segments. The Analytics segment portfolio includes software, data analytics, and advisory solutions primarily for CRE asset valuations for the purpose of performance, development, and investment management; ARGUS-branded, finance active-branded debt management, and valuation management solutions; technology consulting services, such as strategic advisory for front-to-back-office strategies, processes, and technology; and software services related to education, training, and implementation.

