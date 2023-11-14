Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $22.51, but opened at $24.38. Ameresco shares last traded at $25.66, with a volume of 139,393 shares trading hands.

Specifically, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 1,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $46,642.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,720 shares in the company, valued at $33,664,557.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 1,072 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $46,642.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 773,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,664,557.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.66 per share, with a total value of $339,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 813,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,438,895.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 50,000 shares of company stock worth $1,127,700 and sold 15,507 shares worth $665,790. Corporate insiders own 41.75% of the company’s stock.

AMRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair lowered shares of Ameresco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Ameresco from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.85.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). Ameresco had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $335.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 86,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 27,737 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in Ameresco during the second quarter worth approximately $1,216,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in Ameresco by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 793,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,072,000 after acquiring an additional 6,457 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in Ameresco by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 618,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,063,000 after acquiring an additional 11,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 175,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,647,000 after acquiring an additional 26,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, and Alternative Fuels segments. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

