Amgen Inc. (AMGN) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 16th

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 24th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 2.13 per share by the medical research company on Friday, December 8th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th.

Amgen has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Amgen has a dividend payout ratio of 42.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Amgen to earn $19.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $8.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.3%.

Amgen Price Performance

AMGN stock opened at $266.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. Amgen has a 12 month low of $211.71 and a 12 month high of $291.60. The firm has a market cap of $142.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $268.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 165.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 18.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $278.15.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at $601,267,101. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at $7,659,959.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Amgen by 51.1% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

See Also

