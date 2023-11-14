Analyzing HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR) & RESAAS Services (OTCMKTS:RSASF)

HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR – Get Free Report) and RESAAS Services (OTCMKTS:RSASF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HeartCore Enterprises and RESAAS Services’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HeartCore Enterprises $8.82 million 1.23 -$6.68 million ($0.13) -4.00 RESAAS Services $450,000.00 39.24 -$2.26 million N/A N/A

RESAAS Services has lower revenue, but higher earnings than HeartCore Enterprises.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

HeartCore Enterprises has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RESAAS Services has a beta of -0.28, indicating that its stock price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for HeartCore Enterprises and RESAAS Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HeartCore Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A RESAAS Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares HeartCore Enterprises and RESAAS Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HeartCore Enterprises -13.70% -25.75% -13.24% RESAAS Services N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.0% of HeartCore Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. 63.1% of HeartCore Enterprises shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

RESAAS Services beats HeartCore Enterprises on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HeartCore Enterprises

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc., a software development company, provides Software as a Service solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and internationally. Its customer experience management platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement. The company also provides data analytics services that allow enterprise businesses to create web experiences for their clients. In addition, it operates a digital transformation business that provides customers with robotics process automation, process mining, and task mining to accelerate the digital transformation of enterprises. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About RESAAS Services

RESAAS Services Inc. engages in the development of web and mobile communications software for the real estate industry. The company offers a suite of tools, which integrate with the platform, including a global referral network, lead generation engine, listing management, client engagement modules, customer relationship management tools, analytics, file sharing, payment system, and advertising engine. Its solutions include RealTimeMLS, a real-time listing solution and communication platform designed for real estate associations and multiple listing services (MLSs); and BrokerOS, an online communication hub that ensures agents open, read, and respond to the emails and messages sent to them by users. The company serves MLSs, franchises, and real estate brokerage and real estate agents in the real estate industry. RESAAS Services Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

