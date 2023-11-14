Analyzing LIXIL (OTCMKTS:JSGRY) and Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

LIXIL (OTCMKTS:JSGRY – Get Free Report) and Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LIXIL and Carrier Global’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LIXIL N/A N/A N/A $210.84 0.11 Carrier Global $22.10 billion 1.93 $3.53 billion $1.41 36.13

Carrier Global has higher revenue and earnings than LIXIL. LIXIL is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Carrier Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

0.0% of LIXIL shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.5% of Carrier Global shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Carrier Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares LIXIL and Carrier Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LIXIL N/A N/A N/A Carrier Global 5.43% 26.60% 8.42%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for LIXIL and Carrier Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LIXIL 0 1 0 0 2.00 Carrier Global 3 6 7 0 2.25

Carrier Global has a consensus target price of $57.63, indicating a potential upside of 13.12%. Given Carrier Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Carrier Global is more favorable than LIXIL.

Dividends

LIXIL pays an annual dividend of $115.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 498.3%. Carrier Global pays an annual dividend of $0.74 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. LIXIL pays out 54.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Carrier Global pays out 52.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Carrier Global has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

Carrier Global beats LIXIL on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LIXIL

LIXIL Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates water technology and housing technology business in Japan and internationally. It offers fixtures and vanities, which includes ceramic toilets, bidets, urinals, and basins, and vanities; bathing products, such as bath tubs, showers enclosures, whirlpool, and wellness solutions; and bathroom fittings, including single and two lever faucets and accessories, as well as hands and head showers, thermostats, and shower systems. The company also provides shower toilets comprising integrated shower toilet system and seats; prefabricated bath and kitchen systems for houses condos, and other projects; smart water sensors and controllers; behind the wall systems and commercial fittings; kitchen fittings and sinks; and tiles. In addition, it offers thermal efficiency and insulation windows; entrance doors; exteriors, including entrance gates, garages, terraces, and garden rooms; and wooden interior furnishing materials, as well as other products, such as fire-resistant siding materials, aluminum frames for solar photovoltaic systems, and super wall construction. Further, the company provides housing solutions; and sells and manages real estate and other services. It offers its products under the INAX, GROHE, American Standard, TOSTEM, RICHELLE, SPAGE, Interio, exsior, SUPER WALL, ASAHI TOSTEM, DXV, NODEA, COBRA, and SATO brands. The company was formerly known as LIXIL Group Corporation. LIXIL Corporation was founded in 1875 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers. Its products include air conditioners, heating systems, controls, and aftermarket components, as well as aftermarket repair and maintenance services and building automation solutions. The Refrigeration segment offers transport refrigeration and monitoring products and services, as well as digital solutions for trucks, trailers, shipping containers, intermodal applications, food retail, and warehouse cooling; and commercial refrigeration solutions, such as refrigerated cabinets, freezers, systems, and controls. The Fire & Security segment provides various residential, commercial, and industrial technologies, including fire, flame, gas, smoke, and carbon monoxide detection; portable fire extinguishers; fire suppression systems; intruder alarms; access control systems; video management systems; and electronic controls. Its other fire and security service offerings comprise audit, design, installation, and system integration, as well as aftermarket maintenance and repair and monitoring services. The company offers its products under the Autronica, Det-Tronics, Edwards, Aritech, Fireye, GST, Kidde, LenelS2, Marioff, Onity, and Supra; Carrier, Toshiba, Automated Logic, Bryant, CIAT, Day & Night, Heil, NORESCO, and Riello; and Carrier Commercial Refrigeration, Carrier Transicold, and Sensitech brands. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

