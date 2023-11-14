Andra AP fonden Acquires 200 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $6,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 150,224.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 339,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $726,690,000 after purchasing an additional 339,508 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $450,560,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 82,050.6% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 257,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 257,639 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth $10,948,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $248,604,000. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,400.00 to $2,200.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,200.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,865.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $2,330.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, October 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,161.33.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 1.4 %

CMG stock opened at $2,150.43 on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,344.05 and a twelve month high of $2,175.01. The stock has a market cap of $59.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.01, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,907.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,977.69.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.46 by $0.90. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,058 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,928.16, for a total transaction of $2,039,993.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,016,751.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,058 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,928.16, for a total value of $2,039,993.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,016,751.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,044 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,830.95, for a total value of $1,911,511.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,747,189.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,642 shares of company stock valued at $9,041,139. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.