Andra AP fonden Boosts Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 72.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 197,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,900 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $6,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $380,000. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 17,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 124.5% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 53,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 29,499 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 251.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 146,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after acquiring an additional 105,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 155.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 86,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 52,685 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.18.

Synchrony Financial Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $29.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.62. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $26.59 and a fifty-two week high of $39.93.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.48%.

About Synchrony Financial

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.