Andra AP fonden Has $6.38 Million Stock Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 139.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,200 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden owned approximately 0.05% of Mosaic worth $6,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Mosaic by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Mosaic by 3,186.4% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank increased its position in Mosaic by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Stock Performance

Shares of MOS stock opened at $34.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.69. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $31.44 and a 12 month high of $57.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on MOS shares. Barclays cut Mosaic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Mosaic from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America raised their price target on Mosaic from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Mosaic from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.24.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

