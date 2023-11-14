Andra AP fonden Has $6.53 Million Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Entergy were worth $6,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Entergy by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 637,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,429,000 after buying an additional 11,568 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Entergy by 20.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 44,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after acquiring an additional 7,434 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Entergy by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,074,000 after acquiring an additional 65,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 288,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,717,000 after purchasing an additional 79,137 shares during the period. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETR opened at $95.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.10 and a fifty-two week high of $120.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.76 and its 200 day moving average is $98.06.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 11.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.49%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ETR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Entergy from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Entergy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Entergy from $107.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.17.

In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 13,500 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total transaction of $1,287,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,545.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

