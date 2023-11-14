Andra AP fonden Has $7.36 Million Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 55,600 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $7,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Public Service Enterprise Group
In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $259,686.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,076 shares in the company, valued at $7,060,788. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 4,722 shares of company stock worth $295,652 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Report on PEG
Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance
PEG stock opened at $61.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.05 and its 200 day moving average is $61.35. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $53.71 and a 52 week high of $65.46. The firm has a market cap of $30.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.63.
Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.
Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile
Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Public Service Enterprise Group
- Space Investment: How to Invest in Space Exploration
- Bargain alert: 3 large caps with RSIs that scream oversold
- What Are MATANA Stocks?
- Compound your way to wealth with these retail stocks
- How to Invest in Energy
- Block proves it’s the triple threat fintech stock to own
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.