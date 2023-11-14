Andra AP fonden Has $7.36 Million Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 55,600 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $7,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Public Service Enterprise Group

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $259,686.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,076 shares in the company, valued at $7,060,788. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 4,722 shares of company stock worth $295,652 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on PEG. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.05.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

PEG stock opened at $61.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.05 and its 200 day moving average is $61.35. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $53.71 and a 52 week high of $65.46. The firm has a market cap of $30.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

