Andra AP fonden Raises Stock Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Andra AP fonden increased its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $6,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1,350.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $205.66 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $216.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.74. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.03 and a twelve month high of $248.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.82.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $2.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.37%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ESS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $221.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.10.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

