Andra AP fonden Sells 100,300 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Andra AP fonden lowered its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 44.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,300 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $6,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 98,174.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,790,574,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,009,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,752,009 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,147,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,493,000 after purchasing an additional 206,839 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 712.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,482,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,843,000 after purchasing an additional 15,330,140 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,377,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,207,000 after purchasing an additional 342,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,553,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of CARR stock opened at $50.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $42.74 billion, a PE ratio of 36.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.45. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $40.28 and a 12-month high of $60.04.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 52.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on CARR. TD Cowen increased their target price on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America cut Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wolfe Research cut Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho cut Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.63.

Carrier Global Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Stories

