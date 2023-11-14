Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Antibe Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Antibe Therapeutics stock opened at $0.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 0.27. Antibe Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 14th.

About Antibe Therapeutics

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company's pipeline includes therapies that seek to overcome the gastrointestinal (GI) ulcers and bleeding associated with nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs).

