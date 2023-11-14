ANZ Group Holdings Limited (ASX:ANZ) Plans Final Dividend of $0.94

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2023

ANZ Group Holdings Limited (ASX:ANZGet Free Report) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.94 per share on Thursday, December 21st. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This is an increase from ANZ Group’s previous final dividend of $0.74.

ANZ Group Stock Performance

About ANZ Group

(Get Free Report)

ANZ Group Holdings Limited provides various banking and financial products and services in Australia and internationally. It offers home and personal loans, deposits, and credit cards through the branch network, home loan specialists, contact centers, self-service channels, and third-party brokers, as well as financial planning services.

Further Reading

Dividend History for ANZ Group (ASX:ANZ)

Receive News & Ratings for ANZ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANZ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.