Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund stock opened at $12.99 on Tuesday. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $13.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,117 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,429 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,406 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,964 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.

