Appili Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:APLIF) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Appili Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:APLIF – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter.
Appili Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:APLIF opened at $0.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of -0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average is $0.03. Appili Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.08.
Appili Therapeutics Company Profile
