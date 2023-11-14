Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64, Yahoo Finance reports. Aramark had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Aramark updated its FY 2024 guidance to $1.45-$1.57 EPS.

Aramark Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE ARMK opened at $28.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.30. Aramark has a 52-week low of $23.55 and a 52-week high of $33.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aramark

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Aramark by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,774,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,923,000 after acquiring an additional 12,562,434 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aramark by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,758,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,271,000 after purchasing an additional 302,698 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Aramark by 1,042.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,850,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,228,000 after purchasing an additional 11,725,727 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Aramark by 63.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,929,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074,389 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Aramark by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,831,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,352,000 after purchasing an additional 428,855 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Aramark from $47.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Aramark from $44.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Aramark from $50.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Aramark from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Aramark from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.58.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

