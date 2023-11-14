Ardor (ARDR) Trading Up 15.6% This Week

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 14th. Over the last week, Ardor has traded up 15.6% against the dollar. Ardor has a market capitalization of $101.55 million and $14.57 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000280 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00045796 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00024875 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00011938 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004257 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

