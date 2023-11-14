Arjuna Capital Buys Shares of 2,174 Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,174 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BMI. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Badger Meter by 1.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Badger Meter by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,798 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Badger Meter by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,591 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Badger Meter by 3.0% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,815 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE BMI opened at $144.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.87, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.90. Badger Meter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.93 and a twelve month high of $170.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.20.

Badger Meter Announces Dividend

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $186.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.06 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Maxim Group upped their target price on Badger Meter from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Badger Meter from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.67.

About Badger Meter

(Free Report)

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

