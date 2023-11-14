Arjuna Capital Sells 1,618 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Arjuna Capital cut its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 52.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,618 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Chubb were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its position in Chubb by 5.2% in the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 323,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,345,000 after buying an additional 15,882 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 751,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,711,000 after acquiring an additional 8,733 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 393,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,741,000 after purchasing an additional 117,581 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Chubb by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Chubb by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on CB. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Chubb from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.71.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $222.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $211.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.08. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $183.40 and a one year high of $231.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61.

In related news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,803,643.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,665 shares of company stock valued at $12,597,136. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

