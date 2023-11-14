Arrow Financial Corp Buys 261 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Arrow Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AWK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 5.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 623,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,268,000 after acquiring an additional 30,316 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 33.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,996,000 after acquiring an additional 19,512 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 53.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,635,157,000 after acquiring an additional 434,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 21.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AWK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $169.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of AWK stock opened at $121.79 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.61. The company has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.25 and a 12-month high of $162.59.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.11. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a $0.7075 dividend. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 58.71%.

Insider Activity at American Water Works

In related news, Director Michael Marberry purchased 3,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $130.20 per share, with a total value of $492,937.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,161.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Water Works Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.