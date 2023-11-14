Arrow Financial Corp Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Arrow Financial Corp lessened its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 139.6% during the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

IWR opened at $68.38 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.75. The firm has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $64.66 and a twelve month high of $76.21.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

