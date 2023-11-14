Arrow Financial Corp Decreases Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Arrow Financial Corp reduced its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 776 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 9.8% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Tesla by 19.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,079,672,000 after buying an additional 164,789 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 25.7% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 33.4% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Tesla by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $77,767,000 after buying an additional 4,593 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Tesla from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.23, for a total transaction of $643,075.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,912,137.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.23, for a total value of $643,075.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,912,137.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total value of $2,546,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $16,209,250.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,065 shares of company stock worth $10,248,880. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Up 4.2 %

TSLA stock opened at $223.71 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $241.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $711.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 2.28.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.