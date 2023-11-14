Arrow Financial Corp Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Arrow Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,855 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,852,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,172,226,000 after acquiring an additional 335,124 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,322,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,266,977,000 after purchasing an additional 348,169 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,829,284 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $547,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,433 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,564,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $461,990,000 after purchasing an additional 34,064 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,859,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $456,192,000 after purchasing an additional 196,741 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total value of $975,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,865,902.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LYB. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. KeyCorp upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.07.

LYB stock opened at $93.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $30.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.19. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $79.20 and a 1-year high of $102.04.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $10.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.63%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

