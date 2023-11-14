Arrow Financial Corp Invests $81,000 in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEHC. Czech National Bank bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,750,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,419,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Finally, Boit C F David bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $70.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.49. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $53.00 and a one year high of $87.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 8.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 3.57%.

GEHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Argus started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.44.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

