Arrow Financial Corp Reduces Stock Position in iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHC)

Arrow Financial Corp cut its holdings in iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHC – Free Report) by 79.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,037 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 176,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 350.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 7,016 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 21.6% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 42,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 7,566 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF during the first quarter worth $354,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 38.2% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 123,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 34,068 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF Stock Performance

BATS:IBHC opened at $23.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.60.

iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0913 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2023. The fund will terminate in December 2023.

