Arrow Financial Corp Sells 124 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Arrow Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tri Star Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Shares of MUB stock opened at $103.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.09. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.78 and a one year high of $108.66.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

