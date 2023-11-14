Arrow Financial Corp Sells 353 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Arrow Financial Corp lessened its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ECL. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 4,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Ecolab by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Ecolab by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,920,000 after purchasing an additional 10,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Ecolab stock opened at $179.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $51.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.54, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $170.68 and its 200 day moving average is $176.46. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.13 and a twelve month high of $191.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 8.18%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ECL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ecolab from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $194.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a report on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ecolab from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Ecolab from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Ecolab from $207.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.64.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

