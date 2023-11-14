Arrow Financial Corp Sells 453 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Arrow Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 825 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.2% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 54.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 329,943 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,260,000 after buying an additional 116,760 shares during the period. Continental Grain Co. purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the second quarter worth about $21,386,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 54.7% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 140,191 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,158,000 after buying an additional 49,579 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 98.2% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 689,223 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,855,000 after buying an additional 341,464 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IFF. Barclays reduced their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America reduced their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $102.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Mizuho reduced their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.27.

Shares of IFF opened at $71.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.94. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.11 and a 52 week high of $118.34. The stock has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 395.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.16.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.14. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,800.00%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

