Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 290.63% from the stock’s current price.

Artelo Biosciences Trading Up 0.8 %

ARTL stock opened at $1.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.75. Artelo Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $3.50.

Institutional Trading of Artelo Biosciences

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Artelo Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Artelo Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Artelo Biosciences by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 182,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 73,819 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

About Artelo Biosciences

Artelo Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments to modulate the endocannabinoid system. Its product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13, a synthetic dual cannabinoid G protein-coupled receptor agonist, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of anorexia associated with cancer; ART12.11, a synthetic cannabidiol cocrystal for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and ART26.12, a fatty acid binding protein 5 inhibitor for treating breast and prostate cancer, neuropathic and nociceptive pain, and anxiety disorders, including PTSD.

