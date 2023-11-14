Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.65

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.65 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61.

Artisan Partners Asset Management has increased its dividend by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a dividend payout ratio of 93.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Artisan Partners Asset Management to earn $3.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.9%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $36.35 on Tuesday. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a one year low of $28.98 and a one year high of $42.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.89 and its 200 day moving average is $36.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.84.

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.28. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 74.68% and a net margin of 22.10%. The company had revenue of $248.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on APAM. StockNews.com lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the second quarter worth $25,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 95.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 840 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. 89.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

