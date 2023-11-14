Ashland Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 (NYSE:ASH)

Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 13th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.385 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%.

Ashland has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Ashland has a payout ratio of 30.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ashland to earn $6.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.4%.

Get Ashland alerts:

Ashland Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE ASH opened at $73.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.97. Ashland has a 12 month low of $70.82 and a 12 month high of $114.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.57 million. Ashland had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ashland will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Ashland from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Ashland from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Ashland from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ashland in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ashland from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ashland

Insider Buying and Selling at Ashland

In other Ashland news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 7,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.54, for a total transaction of $680,723.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,392.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ashland

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Ashland during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ashland during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ashland during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Ashland during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ashland during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.