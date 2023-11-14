Atb Cap Markets Comments on Stantec Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:STN)

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets lifted their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Stantec in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, November 12th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.64. Atb Cap Markets currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Stantec’s current full-year earnings is $2.77 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.28 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.61 EPS.

Get Stantec alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Stantec from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Stantec in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.75.

Stantec Stock Performance

NYSE STN opened at $70.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Stantec has a 1-year low of $46.35 and a 1-year high of $71.29. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.02.

Institutional Trading of Stantec

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Stantec by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,704,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,579,000 after acquiring an additional 37,642 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Stantec in the third quarter valued at $293,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Stantec during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Stantec by 294.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 32,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 23,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Stantec during the third quarter worth about $52,000. 58.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stantec Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.24%.

Stantec Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.