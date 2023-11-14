ATOR Protocol (ATOR) Price Hits $1.71

ATOR Protocol (ATOR) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 14th. One ATOR Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.71 or 0.00004684 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ATOR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $149.14 million and approximately $1.90 million worth of ATOR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ATOR Protocol has traded 16.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001143 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About ATOR Protocol

ATOR Protocol’s genesis date was January 9th, 2023. ATOR Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,987,950 tokens. The official message board for ATOR Protocol is medium.com/@atorprotocol. ATOR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @atorprotocol. The official website for ATOR Protocol is ator.io.

ATOR Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOR Protocol (ATOR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. ATOR Protocol has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 86,987,919.81 in circulation. The last known price of ATOR Protocol is 1.80180905 USD and is down -2.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $2,588,217.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ator.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATOR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATOR Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ATOR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

