AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stake Decreased by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. cut its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,289 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,822 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 159.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 41,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on T. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.90.

AT&T Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:T opened at $15.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $111.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.26. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $20.50.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is -72.08%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

