Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its stake in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 622,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,300 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Avient were worth $25,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avient by 248.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Avient in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Avient by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Avient during the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Avient by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Joel R. Rathbun sold 6,743 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.98, for a total value of $262,842.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,919.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AVNT opened at $32.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.51. Avient Co. has a twelve month low of $27.73 and a twelve month high of $44.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.257 per share. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. This is an increase from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Avient’s payout ratio is 15.23%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AVNT. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Avient in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Avient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.17.

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

