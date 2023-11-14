Avista (NYSE:AVA) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com cut shares of Avista (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday.

AVA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp raised shares of Avista from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Avista from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Avista from $33.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Avista from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th.

Avista Stock Performance

Avista stock opened at $33.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.94. Avista has a fifty-two week low of $30.53 and a fifty-two week high of $45.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.53.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Avista had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $369.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avista will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Avista Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.64%.

Insider Activity at Avista

In other news, Chairman Scott L. Morris acquired 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,409.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 128,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,151,393.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Avista by 3.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Avista by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Avista by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Avista by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Avista by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 77,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

