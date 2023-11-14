Aviva’s (AV) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Aviva (LON:AV – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Digital Look reports.
Separately, Barclays lowered their target price on Aviva from GBX 472 ($5.80) to GBX 470 ($5.77) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aviva presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 523.40 ($6.43).
Aviva Stock Up 2.2 %
Aviva Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were issued a GBX 11.10 ($0.14) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.92%. Aviva’s dividend payout ratio is presently -16,000.00%.
Insider Activity at Aviva
In other news, insider Andrea Blance acquired 26,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 381 ($4.68) per share, with a total value of £100,965 ($123,989.93). Also, insider George Culmer bought 110,675 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 396 ($4.86) per share, for a total transaction of £438,273 ($538,220.56). Insiders have purchased a total of 203,800 shares of company stock valued at $81,011,950 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.
Aviva Company Profile
Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.
