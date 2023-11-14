Aviva’s (AV) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Aviva (LON:AV – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Barclays lowered their target price on Aviva from GBX 472 ($5.80) to GBX 470 ($5.77) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aviva presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 523.40 ($6.43).

Get Aviva alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Aviva

Aviva Stock Up 2.2 %

Aviva Cuts Dividend

AV stock opened at GBX 413.20 ($5.07) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 395.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 395.58. The company has a market cap of £11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,066.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.46, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.51. Aviva has a fifty-two week low of GBX 366 ($4.49) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 467.30 ($5.74).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were issued a GBX 11.10 ($0.14) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.92%. Aviva’s dividend payout ratio is presently -16,000.00%.

Insider Activity at Aviva

In other news, insider Andrea Blance acquired 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 381 ($4.68) per share, with a total value of £100,965 ($123,989.93). In other news, insider Andrea Blance acquired 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 381 ($4.68) per share, for a total transaction of £100,965 ($123,989.93). Also, insider George Culmer bought 110,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 396 ($4.86) per share, for a total transaction of £438,273 ($538,220.56). Insiders have purchased a total of 203,800 shares of company stock valued at $81,011,950 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Aviva Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.