Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.67.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on Azenta from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Azenta in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Azenta in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of AZTA opened at $47.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.48 and a 200-day moving average of $47.90. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.94 and a beta of 1.52. Azenta has a 1 year low of $36.01 and a 1 year high of $63.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AZTA. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Azenta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Azenta during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Azenta by 35.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Azenta in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in Azenta by 29.5% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

