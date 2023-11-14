Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) Given Equal Weight Rating at Stephens

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities researchers at Stephens in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $55.00 price target on the stock. Stephens’ price target indicates a potential upside of 15.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AZTA. Raymond James assumed coverage on Azenta in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Azenta in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Azenta has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.67.

Azenta Stock Performance

Shares of AZTA stock opened at $47.81 on Tuesday. Azenta has a 1 year low of $36.01 and a 1 year high of $63.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.94 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.90.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. Azenta had a negative net margin of 6.09% and a positive return on equity of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $165.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Azenta’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Azenta will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Azenta

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Azenta in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Azenta in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Azenta by 35.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Azenta during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Azenta by 29.5% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Azenta Company Profile

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

