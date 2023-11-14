Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $165.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.91 million. Azenta had a positive return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 6.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Azenta updated its FY 2024 guidance to $0.19-$0.29 EPS.

Azenta Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AZTA opened at $47.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.48 and its 200-day moving average is $47.90. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.94 and a beta of 1.52. Azenta has a 52-week low of $36.01 and a 52-week high of $63.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Azenta in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Azenta in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Azenta from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Azenta has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Azenta

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming grew its position in Azenta by 29.5% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Azenta by 1,103.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Azenta by 245.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Azenta during the second quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Azenta in the second quarter valued at $207,000. 99.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Azenta

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

