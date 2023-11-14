B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Insider Buying Activity

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. Approximately 362,788 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the previous session’s volume of 435,036 shares.The stock last traded at $24.18 and had previously closed at $22.01.

Specifically, CEO Bryant R. Riley bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.31 per share, for a total transaction of $1,182,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,748,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,284,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Bryant R. Riley bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.31 per share, for a total transaction of $1,182,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,748,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,284,450.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tamara Sue Brandt purchased 1,635 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.64 per share, for a total transaction of $50,096.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,814.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 27,135 shares of company stock worth $1,242,826. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of B. Riley Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

B. Riley Financial Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.81.

B. Riley Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -156.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 686 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 137.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 861 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 289.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 686 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 642.9% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

About B. Riley Financial

(Get Free Report)

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.