Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 4,901,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,251,000 after purchasing an additional 131,799 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $285,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $306,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 20,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. 50.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cenovus Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CVE stock opened at $18.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.49. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a one year low of $14.97 and a one year high of $21.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 2.20.

Cenovus Energy Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1008 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 25.95%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CVE shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cenovus Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.88.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

