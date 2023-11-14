Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Has $287,000 Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 2.7% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 712,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,466,000 after buying an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. Kennicott Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 200.0% in the second quarter. Kennicott Capital Management LLC now owns 23,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 15,742 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 35.5% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 28.7% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 298,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,153,000 after purchasing an additional 66,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 4.7% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,338,000 after purchasing an additional 80,830 shares during the last quarter. 72.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $31.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.30. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $31.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.41, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.99.

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $48,833.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,385,063.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 134,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,026,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $48,833.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,385,063.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 247,579 shares of company stock worth $6,680,207. Company insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PINS. Citigroup raised shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.27.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

