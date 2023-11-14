Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Has $802,000 Stock Position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Honda Motor by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Honda Motor by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 32,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Honda Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in Honda Motor in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,243,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in Honda Motor by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 183,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,559,000 after acquiring an additional 20,761 shares during the period. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on HMC. Macquarie raised shares of Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Honda Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Honda Motor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Honda Motor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HMC opened at $31.07 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $22.35 and a 1 year high of $36.82.

About Honda Motor

(Free Report)

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.