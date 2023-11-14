Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Makes New $245,000 Investment in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,400 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in shares of CRH during the first quarter worth about $1,109,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRH during the first quarter worth about $231,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRH during the first quarter worth about $368,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of CRH by 2,014.3% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,639 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 6,325 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CRH by 33.0% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares during the period. 8.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
CRH Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE CRH opened at $59.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. CRH plc has a 1-year low of $38.28 and a 1-year high of $60.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.69 and its 200-day moving average is $54.57.
CRH Cuts Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CRH shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on CRH from $75.61 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com cut CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CRH in a research note on Monday, November 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.30.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CRH
CRH Company Profile
CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than CRH
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Foundational weakness sets Home Depot shares up for another fall
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- This analyst says Archer Aviation may double, is it time to buy?
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Utilities may be the best play for a turbulent holiday quarter
Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.