Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Makes New $245,000 Investment in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,400 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in shares of CRH during the first quarter worth about $1,109,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRH during the first quarter worth about $231,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRH during the first quarter worth about $368,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of CRH by 2,014.3% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,639 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 6,325 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CRH by 33.0% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares during the period. 8.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CRH alerts:

CRH Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE CRH opened at $59.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. CRH plc has a 1-year low of $38.28 and a 1-year high of $60.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.69 and its 200-day moving average is $54.57.

CRH Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CRH shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on CRH from $75.61 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com cut CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CRH in a research note on Monday, November 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.30.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CRH

CRH Company Profile

(Free Report)

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.