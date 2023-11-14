Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Luxfer were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luxfer in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luxfer in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Luxfer in the third quarter valued at about $147,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Luxfer in the first quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Luxfer by 619.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 9,005 shares during the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LXFR. TheStreet downgraded Luxfer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Luxfer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

LXFR stock opened at $7.98 on Tuesday. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $17.83. The company has a market cap of $214.42 million, a PE ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 247.62%.

In other news, CEO Andrew Butcher bought 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.62 per share, with a total value of $49,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,534 shares in the company, valued at $1,073,483.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Luxfer news, Director Patrick K. Mullen purchased 11,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.37 per share, for a total transaction of $98,221.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,264 shares in the company, valued at $211,459.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Butcher purchased 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.62 per share, with a total value of $49,996.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 124,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,073,483.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Elektron and Gas Cylinders.

